RwandaWire

Rwanda News Wire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

How government plans to increase mineral revenues sevenfold by 2024

By Leave a Comment

A miner displays minerals at Gatumba Mineral Site. The Chief Executive of Rwanda Mines, Petroleum and Gas Board, Francis Gatare, has said that …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire