RwandaWire

Rwanda News Wire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

ACCORD trains Regional Faith Women in the Great Lakes and Horn of Africa Region on mediation

By Leave a Comment

This was also strengthened by the experiences of guest speakers, women who have been working on resolving conflict at different levels in Rwanda …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire