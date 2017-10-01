RwandaWire

Rwanda News Wire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Africans vs. African-Americans: Black Students Want Second Generation Americans

By Leave a Comment

If the left keeps pushing identity politics, we end up with a slightly nicer version of Rwanda where tribal differences eventually escalate from …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire