RwandaWire

Rwanda News Wire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

The Anne Frank Project hosts 9th annual Social Justice Festival

By Leave a Comment

“We had two Anne Frank's, a Jewish Anne Frank, and a Rwandan Anne Frank, sharing the diary. Making the point that there is an Anne Frank in every …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire