RwandaWire

Rwanda News Wire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda Kicks-off Countrywide Resettlement of Families in Modern Settlements

By Leave a Comment

In almost every corner of the country, hundreds families formerly living in high-risk zones will start a new breath of life today. About 200 model houses …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire