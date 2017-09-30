RwandaWire

Rwanda News Wire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

MY STORY: I rose above disability to become a globetrotter

By Leave a Comment

She, however, did not allow this to rain on her parade. From bus trips to Rwanda to backpacking across Europe and Asia, she is raring to go, literally.

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire