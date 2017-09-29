RwandaWire

Rwanda News Wire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Taking a slice out of Kigali’s record of cleanliness achieved in an African city

By Leave a Comment

The city's new A Re Sebetseng programme is modelled along a similar initiative in Rwanda's capital, Kigali, which was honoured by the UN in 2008 …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire