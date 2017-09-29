RwandaWire

Rwanda News Wire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Regional prosecutors urged to act on Genocide fugitives

By Leave a Comment

Keriako Tobiko, the director of Public Prosecutions of Kenya (L), chats with his Rwandan counterpart Jean Bosco Mutangana during the 6th annual …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire