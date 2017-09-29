RwandaWire

Rwanda News Wire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

President Bashir says ready to support S.Sudan refugees

By Leave a Comment

Brigade General Joseph Nzabamwita, the Secretary General of the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) of Rwanda and the Chairperson …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire