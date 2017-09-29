RwandaWire

Rwanda News Wire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Envoy: RwandAir’s London route will boost UK-Africa trade

By Leave a Comment

The Rwandan High Commission to the UK, Yamina Karitanyi, Wednesday night hosted in London a special product presentation event on RwandAir's …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire