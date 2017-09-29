RwandaWire

Rwanda News Wire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Engineers to increase locally-made construction materials from waste

By Leave a Comment

Papias Kazawadi Dedeki, the head of Institute of Engineers Rwanda, said though systems used in disposing wastes are poor there is need for …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire