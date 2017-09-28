RwandaWire

Rwanda News Wire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwandan refugees in Congo: Integration or repatriation?

By Leave a Comment

The 9,200 Rwandan refugees in the Congo have been told to choose either integration or repatriation from the country before the expiry of their status …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire