RwandaWire

Rwanda News Wire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwandan gives online shopping in E. Africa, Middle East new meaning

By Leave a Comment

It's a delicate balance but the young Dubai-based Rwandan is determined to live up to her dream: grow an online shopping empire serving the larger …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire