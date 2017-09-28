RwandaWire

Rwanda News Wire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Professor discusses mass incarceration findings from her global research

By Leave a Comment

As part of that research, she visited prisons in nine different countries, including Rwanda, South Africa, Uganda, Jamaica, Thailand, Brazil, Australia, …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire