RwandaWire

Rwanda News Wire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Poor monitoring led to rise in NPLs, says Rwanda’s central bank

By Leave a Comment

The National Bank of Rwanda has said it is concerned with the rising levels of non-performing loans, which it attributes to “inadequate monitoring” by …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire