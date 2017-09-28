RwandaWire

Rwanda News Wire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Namibian lawmakers tour Isange One Stop Centre

By Leave a Comment

The parliamentarians were visiting Isange One Stop Centre at Kacyiru hospital as part of their tour in Rwanda since last Saturday to learn good …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire