RwandaWire

Rwanda News Wire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Kavutse and wife Amanda expecting first child

By Leave a Comment

Olivier Kavutse, the founder of Beauty For Ashes, has revealed that his wife Amanda Fung is pregnant with their first child, due in February. “Amanda …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire