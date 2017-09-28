RwandaWire

Rwanda News Wire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

How 21-year-old Umuhoza plans to fight climate change

By Leave a Comment

Grace Ineza Umuhoza, a third year student at University of Rwanda, wants to make a difference in society and is already devising initiatives on how to …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire