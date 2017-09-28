How 21-year-old Umuhoza plans to fight climate change

Grace Ineza Umuhoza, a third year student at University of Rwanda, wants to make a difference in society and is already devising initiatives on how to …
Rwanda News Wire
Nkuranga in 'Analog Aerials' exhibition
Coming together is important but staying together is essential
EDITORIAL: Manufacturing is the key to reducing unemployment
Mauritius, Rwanda top latest WEF Africa ranking
CNLG lauds Belgian trial of more Genocide suspects
Production Of 'Dogs Of Rwanda' Brings Horrors Of Genocide Home
Sustainable tourism devt initiatives will make Rwanda more competitive
Bayisenge joins JS El Massira in Morocco
Jeff Foxworthy brings humor and compassion to the Convocation stage
Grace Ineza Umuhoza, a third year student at University of Rwanda, wants to make a difference in society and is already devising initiatives on how to …
Nkuranga in 'Analog Aerials' exhibition
Coming together is important but staying together is essential
EDITORIAL: Manufacturing is the key to reducing unemployment
Mauritius, Rwanda top latest WEF Africa ranking
CNLG lauds Belgian trial of more Genocide suspects
Production Of 'Dogs Of Rwanda' Brings Horrors Of Genocide Home
Sustainable tourism devt initiatives will make Rwanda more competitive
Bayisenge joins JS El Massira in Morocco
Jeff Foxworthy brings humor and compassion to the Convocation stage
Leave a Reply