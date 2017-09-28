RwandaWire

Rwanda News Wire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

From Russia to Rwanda: six New East films to catch at the 2017 London Film Festival

By Leave a Comment

But that's far from the only New East treat on offer, with directors tackling subjects as diverse as the Rwandan genocide, EU labour politics and the …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire