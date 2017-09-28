This year, the University of Rwanda unleashed about 10,000 graduates on the job market. This does not take into consideration the others churned out …
Rwanda News Wire
Nkuranga in 'Analog Aerials' exhibition
Coming together is important but staying together is essential
EDITORIAL: Manufacturing is the key to reducing unemployment
Mauritius, Rwanda top latest WEF Africa ranking
CNLG lauds Belgian trial of more Genocide suspects
Production Of 'Dogs Of Rwanda' Brings Horrors Of Genocide Home
Sustainable tourism devt initiatives will make Rwanda more competitive
Bayisenge joins JS El Massira in Morocco
Jeff Foxworthy brings humor and compassion to the Convocation stage
This year, the University of Rwanda unleashed about 10,000 graduates on the job market. This does not take into consideration the others churned out …
Nkuranga in 'Analog Aerials' exhibition
Coming together is important but staying together is essential
EDITORIAL: Manufacturing is the key to reducing unemployment
Mauritius, Rwanda top latest WEF Africa ranking
CNLG lauds Belgian trial of more Genocide suspects
Production Of 'Dogs Of Rwanda' Brings Horrors Of Genocide Home
Sustainable tourism devt initiatives will make Rwanda more competitive
Bayisenge joins JS El Massira in Morocco
Jeff Foxworthy brings humor and compassion to the Convocation stage
Leave a Reply