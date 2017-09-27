RwandaWire

The Secret To Peace? A Rwandan Priest Says Try Forgiveness

In 1994, between 500,000 and 1,000,000 Tutsis and moderate Hutus were killed in the Rwandan genocide. The documentary Forgiveness: The …

