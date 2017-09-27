RwandaWire

Rwanda News Wire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda: Premier Ngirente Urges African Engineers to Tackle Unethical Conduct

By Leave a Comment

Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente has urged continental engineers to take concrete measures to deal with their counterparts who do not respect ethics …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire