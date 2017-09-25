TheRuntownExperience: Singer performs to sold-out crowd in Rwanda

Tagged the 'Runtown Experience Concert', the 'Mad Over You' crooner indeed gave the people of Rwanda an experience they won't forget in a hurry.
Rwanda News Wire
New Miss Africa Idaho crowned in Twin Falls
Why you can't trust 'heroes' to forward human rights
FAEO, RAE, others canvass women participation in engineering
Newrest ASL sells Rwandan subsidiary
First Lady's working visit to New York in pictures
BNP dismisses PM's proposal for safe zone for Rohingyas
African engineers to discuss effective waste management
Rusumo border post to start 24-hour operations on Oct 2
Tagged the 'Runtown Experience Concert', the 'Mad Over You' crooner indeed gave the people of Rwanda an experience they won't forget in a hurry.
New Miss Africa Idaho crowned in Twin Falls
Why you can't trust 'heroes' to forward human rights
FAEO, RAE, others canvass women participation in engineering
Newrest ASL sells Rwandan subsidiary
First Lady's working visit to New York in pictures
BNP dismisses PM's proposal for safe zone for Rohingyas
African engineers to discuss effective waste management
Rusumo border post to start 24-hour operations on Oct 2
Leave a Reply