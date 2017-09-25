RwandaWire

Rwanda News Wire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda’s GDP growth slows to 4 pct yr/yr in second quarter of 2017

By Leave a Comment

KIGALI, Sept 25 (Reuters) – Rwanda's economy grew 4 percent year-on-year in second quarter 2017, from 7.5 percent in the same period year ago, …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire