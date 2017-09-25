RwandaWire

Rwanda News Wire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda to Adopt New Single-pill HIV Treatment

By Leave a Comment

Rwanda is expected to save millions when new single-pill antiretroviral drug arrives onto the market. The new HIV drug is safer‚ more effective and …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire