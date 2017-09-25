RwandaWire

Rwanda News Wire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda Police Recover Over Rwf1, 217 Billion From Tax Evaders

By Leave a Comment

At least 70 percent of the seized smuggled goods were second hand clothes locally known as caguwa, according to the CO of the Rwanda National …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire