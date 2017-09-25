RwandaWire

Rwanda News Wire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda police rearrests Kagame’s female critic for third time

By Leave a Comment

Rwanda police have confirmed the rearrest Diane Rwigara, of a female critic of President Paul Kagame and failed presidential aspirant.

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire