RwandaWire

Rwanda News Wire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Buffaloes maul Hills to win rugby league title

By Leave a Comment

Remera Buffaloes pulled off a stunning 10-3 victory over defending champions Thousand Hills in the final of this year's national rugby league played …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire