RwandaWire

Rwanda News Wire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Celebrity chef Maria Elia brings ‘Supper Club’ to Kigali

By Leave a Comment

A few months ago, while in Rwanda for a catering event, the London-based celebrity chef met Molly Parker, the owner of Turambe Shoppe. Maria was …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire