RwandaWire

Rwanda News Wire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Zambia fears humanitarian crisis as influx of Congo refugees escalates

By Leave a Comment

Zambia currently hosts some 59 195 refugees and other asylum seekers, mostly from Angola, the DRC, Rwanda, Burundi, Somalia and Uganda.

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire