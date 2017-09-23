RwandaWire

Rwanda News Wire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwandans Fail to Win Toyota Avanza in 18 hole Golf Tournament

By Leave a Comment

Over 112 golfers today faced off in a race to win the grand prize at the first 18-hole Toyota Golf Tournament sponsored by Toyota Rwanda at Kigali …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire