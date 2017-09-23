RwandaWire

Rwanda News Wire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Ex-UN official supports Rwandan president in saying corruption is not African

By Leave a Comment

Abuja – Mr Michael Osogbo, former Humanitarian Assistant Officer of the UN has supported the speech by Rwandan President Paul Kagame that …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire