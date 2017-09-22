RwandaWire

Rwanda News Wire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

TVET Students Set to Specialise in One Year Courses

By Leave a Comment

Minister Rwamukwaya also said that the government of Rwanda wants all schools offering technical and vocational education to be equipped with the …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire