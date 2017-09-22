RwandaWire

Rwanda News Wire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda: Prosecution Links Ex-FAR Officer Exiled in France to Armed Group in DR Congo

By Leave a Comment

The group, prosecutors have said, was formed by different so-called opposition outfits with an aim of attacking to overthrow the government in Rwanda …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire