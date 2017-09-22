RwandaWire

Rwanda News Wire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda: Malawian High Court to Review Case Involving Rwanda Genocide Fugitive

By Leave a Comment

Rwanda's application to have Murekezi extradited was initially dismissed by Senior Resident Magistrate Chirwa, who in his ruling, said that the state …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire