RwandaWire

Rwanda News Wire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda intensify Africa Championships preps

By Leave a Comment

With the clock ticking until the Africa Cup of Nations, Rwanda men's volleyball team coach Paul Bitok is working around the clock to have his side in …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire