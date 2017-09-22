RwandaWire

Rwanda News Wire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Health ministry launches $5m spraying drive ahead of malaria peak season

By Leave a Comment

Information from the Malaria Division of the Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC) shows that a total of 200,278 structures are targeted in both districts, …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire