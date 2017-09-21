RwandaWire

Rwanda News Wire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Supporting spirit of UN reforms, Rwanda urges world leaders to address global challenges

By Leave a Comment

Paul Kagame, President of Rwanda, addresses the general debate of the 72nd Session of the General Assembly. UN Photo/Cia Pak …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire