RwandaWire

Rwanda News Wire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Slovenian project helps improve lives of women and children in Rwanda

By Leave a Comment

According to Caritas, half of the women in rural Rwanda still give birth at home due to limited healthcare capacities, which leads to numerous …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire