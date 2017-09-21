RwandaWire

Rwanda News Wire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

RwandAir to host AFRAA Annual General Assembly in November 2017

By Leave a Comment

The President of AFRAA and CEO of RwandAir, Chance Ndagano stated that hosting the event in Rwanda, presented an excellent opportunity to …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire