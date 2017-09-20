RwandaWire

Rwanda News Wire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda: Coach Seninga Weighs in as Agaciro Tourney Curtain Falls

By Leave a Comment

Despite finishing in fourth place in this year's Agaciro Tourney over the weekend, head Coach Innocent Seninga thinks it was an ideal preparation for …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire