RwandaWire

Rwanda News Wire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Korean community in Rwanda celebrate national day

By Leave a Comment

The Korean community in Rwanda, together with the Embassy of the Republic of Korea, has organised 'Korea Week' to celebrate their national culture …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire