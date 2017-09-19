RwandaWire

Rwanda News Wire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Nigerian president likens Myanmar crisis to Bosnia, Rwanda genocides

By Leave a Comment

“The Myanmar crisis is very reminiscent of what happened in Bosnia in 1995 and in Rwanda in 1994,” Buhari told the annual gathering of world …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire