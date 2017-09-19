RwandaWire

Rwanda News Wire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

French, Rwandan presidents hold rare meeting amid tense diplomatic ties

By Leave a Comment

Rwandan President Paul Kagame has met with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in New York for rare talks, Kigali said Tuesday, …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire