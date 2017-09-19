RwandaWire

Rwanda News Wire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Chinese experts help Rwanda in bamboo utilization

By Leave a Comment

Some 30 Rwandan youths on Monday joined Chinese bamboo experts in Rwanda's capital Kigali to celebrate World Bamboo Day. Chinese experts of …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire