RwandaWire

Rwanda News Wire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwandan school bridges language gulf for Burundian students

By Leave a Comment

A specially-designed course helps French-speaking refugees move into the English-based education system in Rwanda. Lydiella Hakizimana, 13 …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire