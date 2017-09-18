RwandaWire

Rwanda News Wire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Drones, sun — and a strong will — elevate Rwanda’s health care

By Leave a Comment

At one time, the only way to get from Kintobo to the hospital was by foot. The small village is set 7,700 feet up a steep, green mountain in Rwanda's …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire