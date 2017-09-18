RwandaWire

Rwanda News Wire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Business body urges fast liberalisation of airspace

By Leave a Comment

Jim Kabeho, the council acting chairman, further urged Tanzania, Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda and Burundi to finalise EAC air transport regulations for …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire