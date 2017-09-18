RwandaWire

Rwanda News Wire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

ASU project puts educational learning libraries in countries where internet is scarce

By Leave a Comment

Next it will be available in Fiji and then in 2018 in Rwanda and South … SolarSPELL is expanding to the Ministry of Education in Rwanda, Hosman …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire