RwandaWire

Rwanda News Wire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Weekend Roundup: Rohingya Plight Stirs Global Conscience

By Leave a Comment

… the slaughter of the Tutsi minority in Rwanda and the ethnic cleansing of Bosnia's Muslims and Croats.” Yet another fledgling democracy, she fears, …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire